A father of two and a beloved brother were killed in the Florida State University shooting

(CNN) — As reports of a mass shooting at Florida State University Thursday emerged, Ricardo Morales chronicled his journey to find answers about his brother’s whereabouts.

“My Brother works on campus at FSU. Waiting on a call back,” Ricardo Morales wrote Thursday on X, followed by a series of posts about his brother.

Nearly nine hours later, Morales learned that his beloved brother, Robert Morales – a Florida State University employee – was one of two men killed in Thursday’s shooting at the university in Tallahassee.

“Today we lost my younger Brother,” Ricardo Morales wrote in a post accompanied by family photos. “He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life.”

Robert Morales, a Florida State graduate, was a dining coordinator at the university for almost a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously served as an assistant football coach at Leon High School, just a mile down the road from the Florida State campus.

“His commitment to the game and to shaping the lives of his players extended far beyond the field,” the high school’s athletic department wrote in a statement. “He was a trusted coach, a respected colleague, and a cherished friend to many.”

Tiru Chabba, a 45-year-old father of two, was identified as the other victim by attorneys representing his family. Chabba, a resident of Greenville, South Carolina, was an employee at Aramark, a Philadelphia-based food service and facilities management company, the attorneys said.

“Tiru Chabba’s family is going through the unimaginable now,” attorney Bakari Sellers said in a statement. “Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they’re living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence.”

On Friday, Chabba’s attorneys said they would work to “ensure that all those who bear responsibility for this senseless act of violence are held to account.”

“We ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as we fight to ensure they see justice that honors the memories of Mr. Chabba and all the victims of Thursday’s shooting,” Sellers said.

Five others who were injured in the shooting have not been identified by authorities. They are in stable condition and expected to fully recover, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said Friday.

