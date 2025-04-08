Security Fire Department rescues children lost in underground drainage system

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Security Fire Department says a group of children and their dogs traveled at least half a mile into an underground storm drainage system where they had to be rescued.

The department described the system as a maze and expressed the dangers for those who enter.

Source: Security Fire Department

"Getting lost underground, hypothermia, rapid weather change flooding the drainage system (drowning risk), oxygen deficiency, toxic gases (such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide) and of course critters like rattle snakes," wrote the agency in a social media post.

Source: Secuirty Fire Department

Rescuers were able to locate the children through a mainhole in a nearby street. Thankfully, the department said no one was hurt.

The fire department is urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers associated with entering the drainage system.

Source: Security Fire Department

