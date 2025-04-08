Skip to Content
Humane Society announces animal totals so far this year

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) just announced how animals they've helped so far this year. Just this past weekend alone, they adopted out 115 animals to loving homes.

The totals so far in 2025 are:

  • Loving families adopted 2,871 pets
  • The Humane Society reunited 1,089 lost animals with their loved ones.
  • The veterinary team medically rehabilitated 1,869 animals
  • 449 pets received loved and support from the behavioral team
  • 381 animals cozied up in foster homes, getting all the cuddles and care they needed to thrive
  • 436 community cats joined the TNR (trap, neuter, and return) program, keeping feral cat colonies healthier and happier

In a Facebook post, HSPPR said, "Whether you adopted, fostered, volunteered, donated, shared a post, or just cheered us on, you are part of this beautiful, big-hearted community. And we couldn't be more grateful for you."

Stella Girkins

