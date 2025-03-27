Record-Breaking Highs Possible-FIRE WEATHER WATCH Issued

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Very warm, possibly record-breaking temperatures. Breezy with a high of 77° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures and breezy conditions. A slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. FIRE WEATHER WATCH form 1:00pm to 9:00pm for Pueblo, Fremont, Alamosa, and portions of Costilla, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. High of 79° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm and snow in the higher elevations. Cooler high in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and near 70° for the Steel City.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and/or snow showers.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers. High in the mid 50s to 60°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.