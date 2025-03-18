Multiple major highways closed Tuesday night due to weather related issues

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple major highways are closed Tuesday night due to weather conditions and issues caused by those conditions.

Shortly after 9 p.m., I-25 was closed in both directions just north of Monument. According to CDOT, the closure is between Exit 163: County Line Road and Exit 167: Greenland (1 mile north of the Woodmoor exit) at Mile Point 164. The closure is due to a stalled vehicle.

According to CDOT, Highway 24 was also closed in both directions between Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs and Ramah Highway in northeast El Paso County. This closure happened around 8:45 p.m. and is in place due to road conditions and safety concerns.