Schriever Space Force Base says they are ‘not under threat’ from Meridian Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Schriever Space Force Base say the base is not under threat of the Meridian Fire currently ablaze nearby.

While the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has the area under evacuation orders, officials with Schriever said "base residents have been notified that evacuation is not required."

All afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) encouraged residents to listen to their gut if they felt they were in an unsafe location, regardless of if they are in an evacuation zone.

Schriever Space Force Base says non-essential personnel have been released from the base. They also say they've sent their own firefighters and fire truck to help put out the fire.

"Space Base Delta 1 officials are closely monitoring the grass fire burning west of Schriever Space Force Base to ensure personnel safety as well as mission continuity," they said in a release.