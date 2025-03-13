Skip to Content
FBI partners with local law enforcement to arrest foreign national believed to be cartel member

today at 9:42 PM
Published 10:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The FBI Denver Office partnered with local law enforcement to arrest a man with a violent criminal history in Colorado Springs, according to the Bureau.

The FBI said the man is a foreign national who is thought to be a member of a cartel that was recently named a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. government. They identify him further.

According to the FBI, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo Police Department, and ICE assisted in the capture of the suspect.

No further information about the arrest has been released at this time.

