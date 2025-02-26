The Grizzly Rose is opening a new venue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Grizzly Rose is expanding to Colorado Springs.

The popular country bar and dance hall in Denver recently announced the grand opening of the Whiskey Rose in Colorado Springs. Opening night is Thursday, March 6.

The Whiskey Rose will be housed in the former Whiskey Baron space, located at 5781 N. Academy Blvd. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays with live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Concert nights are 18+ and on Sundays all ages are welcome.

According to the venue, the Whiskey Rose will showcase the best live shows in country music, including both established and up-and-coming acts, along with curated dancing classes. There will also be a mechanical bull at the venue.

For more information, visit www.thewhiskeyrose.com.