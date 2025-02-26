Colorado Senator Lisa Frizell announces cancer diagnosis

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Senator Lisa Frizell (R) has announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Senator Frizell, who serves the Castle Rock area, said that she is fighting against stage one breast cancer, though she vowed to keep serving in her role in the Colorado Senate.

“This announcement is out of respect for my constituents in Senate District 2; I am accountable to them, and I always want to be transparent,” Senator Frizell said in a press release. “I want to be clear to all that I am not going to stop fighting for the good people in Senate District 2, while I simultaneously fight this new battle. I am not going anywhere, and I’m going to be fine.”

Senator Frizell says she's also encouraging other women to get checked.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer makes up about 1 in 3 of all new female cancer cases each year. More than 42,000 women are expected to die from the diagnosis this year.

Like other cancers, catching breast cancer early through screening can increase the chances of successful treatment. It's recommended that women get mamograms each year starting at age 45, though women can opt-in for screening as early as age 40.