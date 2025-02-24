Fort Carson conducting artillery training starting tomorrow

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting field artillery training from Feb. 25 through March 7, Fort Carson announce Monday.

The Mountain Post said an increase in noise and dust can be expected these days south of the main post. The training is required to validate field artillery crews and is a regular part of the 2SBCT’s training cycle.

Fort Carson said they are dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities, and will continue to listen to the community and work through any noise issues that may arise.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.