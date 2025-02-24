An NFL team reportedly wants to ban the ‘Tush Push’ play that fueled Super Bowl champion Eagles’ success

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — An NFL team wants to ban the “Tush Push” play that has fueled the success of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL Network and Washington Post.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said Monday a proposal was submitted, per reports.

The “Tush Push,” also known as the “Brotherly Shove,” is the Eagles’ own version of the quarterback sneak and occurs during short-yardage situations.

The Eagles quarterback drives forward with the football following the snap, as other members of the Eagles offense pile in, pushing all in the same direction to get over the first-down marker or the end zone for a touchdown.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers want the play out of the league. The Packers and the NFL did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Last month, the Packers lost to the Eagles 22-10 in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

Green Bay president and CEO Mark Murphy would later post on the team’s website that he is “not a fan” of the play and that it’s “bad for the game.”

He added: “There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less. … We should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl.”

Vincent told NFL.com senior columnist Judy Battista, “Our health and safety committee has laid that out today with a brief conversation on the injury report. There’s some challenges, some concerns that they’ll share with the broader group tomorrow. But the Tush Push will become a topic of discussion moving into March.”

The NFL owners could vote on the proposition at the annual league meeting set for March 30-April 2 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills head coach who is on the league’s competition committee, was asked Monday about the proposal.

“To me, there’s always been an injury risk with that play and I’ve expressed that opinion over the last couple of years when it really started to come into play the way it’s being used,” he told reporters. “I just feel like player safety and the health and safety of our players has to be at the top of our game, which it is.

“It’s just that play to me – or the way that the techniques that are used with that play to me – have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players. Again, you have to go back in fairness to the injury data on the play, but I just think the optics of it, I’m not in love with.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored the first touchdown of last month’s 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on the “Tush Push” play.

Philadelphia converted 28 of 34 “Tush Push” attempts this past season prior to the Super Bowl, according to the Associated Press, citing NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

