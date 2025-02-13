5 arrested in El Paso County after being found with numerous illegal firearms, mass amount of drugs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – After the FBI and multiple residents reached out to Colorado Springs police with concerns about a previously convicted felon, a search warrant of his property revealed multiple stolen firearms and a laundry list of illegal drugs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that in late December 2024, its Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) received a report of potential drug activity at a residence on Vessey Circle, just off of Black Forest Road.

The narcotics unit identified 28-year-old Quinten Hickey, a previously convicted felon, as the main suspect in the investigation, along with several others staying on the property.

In January, the FBI's National Threat Operations Center received information that Hickey was openly carrying an AR15 rifle around the area and was seen becoming increasingly violent.

Information provided to the FBI also indicated Hickey might be in possession of explosives on the property. The FBI forwarded this information to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

Using intel from the FBI alongside reports from concerned citizens, the MNU partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the reports. Detectives subsequently decided they had enough information to obtain a search warrant for the property.

On Feb. 12, the EPSO SWAT Team executed the search warrant with assistance from the Regional Explosives Unit (Bomb Squad).

During the search, MNU and ATF agents recovered a plethora of illegal drugs and weapons, including:

6 firearms, including 5 that were stolen. One short barrel shotgun had been illegally modified, and 1 of 2 AR-style rifles seizer from the property was in the process of being modified into a machine gun.

3 homemade silencers (a National Firearms Act violation)

9.89 grams of fentanyl

5.98 grams of meth

$500 in illicit proceeds

On the property, four men and one woman were detained without incident. According to CSPD, one of the men had an unrelated misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and was booked into jail.

Hickey was arrested and the property was turned over to MNU detectives and the ATF.

CSPD said this remains an active investigation involving the MNU and ATF, who are investigating additional felony weapons charges.