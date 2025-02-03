Two people found dead near Old Colorado City by police responding to welfare check

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Two people were found dead in a home near Old Colorado City on Sunday, Colorado Springs Police said.

On Feb. 2 at 11:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of North 19th Street to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found two people dead on scene.

Police say that at this time, everyone involved is accounted for and no suspect is being sought. The department's Homicide Unit is now investigating the deaths.

This is still an active investigation. Police ask that anyone with information calls the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If f you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).