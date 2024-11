PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Currently, Black Hills Energy customers in Pueblo, La Junta and Fremont are being impacted by a power outage.

According to the Black Hills Energy website, hundreds of customers are without power.

It is still unclear what caused the outage.

Black Hills Energy says power is expected to be returned to some customers around 10 a.m.

For the latest status on the outages click here.