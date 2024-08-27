Skip to Content
News

The Pueblo Central football team has state championship aspirations

By
New
Published 7:50 PM

Football and toughness go hand and hand. And there may not be a team that hits harder, works harder, or grinds harder than Pueblo Central, "It's just been grind out here like we've done probably close to 15,000 push ups over the summer with our coach. So it's just is really a grind," says Pueblo Central running back Amari Brown.

Pueblo Central quarterback, Genaro Pino adds, "That's what I've been waiting for all summer. We just had to be in helmets. But today's first day of full pads, we get to hit and it's it's exciting. It's good. That's what football is for, just to let everything out."

Most of last year's starters are back. They've also have some studs who transferred in. It's a good recipe for a shot at a Class 3A state championship, "We could do anything. We could be any team. I feel like we could be any team in the state. It's all about how hard we push ourselves, how hard we play the game, our mental set before the game, during the game and after the game," says Pueblo Central linebacker, Joseph Castro.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content