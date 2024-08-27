The Pueblo Central football team has state championship aspirations

Football and toughness go hand and hand. And there may not be a team that hits harder, works harder, or grinds harder than Pueblo Central, "It's just been grind out here like we've done probably close to 15,000 push ups over the summer with our coach. So it's just is really a grind," says Pueblo Central running back Amari Brown.

Pueblo Central quarterback, Genaro Pino adds, "That's what I've been waiting for all summer. We just had to be in helmets. But today's first day of full pads, we get to hit and it's it's exciting. It's good. That's what football is for, just to let everything out."

Most of last year's starters are back. They've also have some studs who transferred in. It's a good recipe for a shot at a Class 3A state championship, "We could do anything. We could be any team. I feel like we could be any team in the state. It's all about how hard we push ourselves, how hard we play the game, our mental set before the game, during the game and after the game," says Pueblo Central linebacker, Joseph Castro.