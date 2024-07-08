Pikes Peak Library District to consider closing two locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In a preliminary report, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) said they need to find additional taxpayer funding or they may need to look into closing two of their locations.

A concerned KRDO13 viewer reported that the PPLD Board of Trustees was presented with a plan to shut down their Rockrimmon and Ruth Holley locations at their last meeting.

During this meeting, a preliminary plan was given to trustees with three recommendations for future funding. One of these recommendations included the closure of both locations, as well as expansions and renovations of other locations.

Other recommendations included asking voters for funding through a ballot initiative and using taxpayer money to fund their current locations.

During the meeting, PPLD said this plan would involve increasing the per capita rate from $51 to $61, which is currently the pre capita rate for the Pueblo Library District. The state average is $74 per capita.

The next steps will be discussed during upcoming board meetings in the following months. All plans are subject to change. The board will soon put together a committee to give recommendations and considerations.