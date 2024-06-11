Motorcyclist identified in fatal traffic crash near Palmer Park

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The man who was killed in a motorcycle crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs over the weekend was identified.

The Colorado Springs Police Department say 27-year-old Cody Ray of Colorado Springs was the driver of the involved motorcycle, which crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of North Hancock Avenue and East Fourth Street on June 1.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that Ray had been thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers determined Ray was traveling southbound on North Hancock Avenue at more than twice the speed limit. When a vehicle pulled through a stop sign, Ray crashed into it.

Though officials say that speed is a contributing factor in the crash, the investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 25th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year - a number that has increased by 20 percent since last year.