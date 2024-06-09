Roadside bombing targeting security convoy kills 7 soldiers in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a roadside bomb has exploded near a security convoy in northwestern Pakistan, killing seven soldiers. The attack happened in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement on Sunday. No one claimed responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have a presence in the region. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate group that has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.