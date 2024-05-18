The German chancellor tours flooded regions in the southwest in a show of solidarity

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has toured flooded regions in the southwest, where rivers have swelled and caused flash floods and landslides after heavy rain and severe weather. Scholz canceled his attendance at an election campaign event in Saarland, on the border with France, on Saturday and instead wore rain boots as he walked on a partially flooded road together with regional Gov. Anke Rehlinger. Emergency services have responded to thousands of requests for help in the state capital of Saarbrücken. Several buildings in the city had to be evacuated as houses and cellars were flooded. No casualties have been reported.

