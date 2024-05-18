Residents forced out of Canada’s oil sands hub by wildfire cleared to return, officials say

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta (AP) — Authorities say residents ordered out of Canada’s oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, Alberta due to a nearby wildfire are clear to return home. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo on Saturday lifted the evacuation order for the Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace neighborhoods on the city’s southern edge. About 6,600 residents of those neighborhoods were forced to hastily leave their homes on Tuesday when the fire was still deemed out-of-control, but a statement from the municipality says firefighters have made considerable progress since then.

