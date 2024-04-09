85-year-old arrested in Chaffee County on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported Tuesday the arrest of a man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the CCSO, they received information during the last week of March 2024 from the Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force about an individual who was downloading images of child pornography from the internet.

The sheriff's office began an investigation which resulted in the arrest of 85-year-old Wayne Horman, a part-time resident of Chaffee County and a full-time resident of Arvada, Colorado.

Horman was arrested on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 5 felony. He was booked into the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and given a $1,000 PR bond.