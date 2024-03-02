Skip to Content
St. Mary’s advances to state tournament

Published 10:52 PM

The St. Mary's Pirates won a defensive slugfest over Ignacio, 45-38.

With the win, St. Mary's advances to the Great-8.

Jaela Pedro led the Pirates with 18 points. Maeve Salveson chipped in with 14.

Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

