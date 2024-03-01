Lewis Palmer vs. Windsor
The Lewis Palmer boys basketball team fell to Windsor 74-68 in the Class 5A Great Eight on Friday afternoon.
The Lewis Palmer boys basketball team fell to Windsor 74-68 in the Class 5A Great Eight on Friday afternoon.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.