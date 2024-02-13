Pueblo library partnering up with Google to offer certifications in tech

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo’s City-County Library District is partnering with Google to offer students free career certifications in everything tech. Some of the tech fields that will be focused on are cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

No college degree or experience is required, and the program can be completed online for part–time study within 3 to 6 months. So not only is it at students’ own pace, but the program will help prepare them for entry roles in fast-growing markets.

Almost two-thirds of all new jobs created since 2010 have at least a medium level of digital skills but one in three American workers have limited or no digital skills at all. If you are interested in signing up for a Google Career Certificate scholarship, click here.