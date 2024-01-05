Skip to Content
2024 Palmer Lake Classic Preview

By
Published 10:58 PM

Lewis-Palmer will host the Palmer Lake Classic for the third straight season.

Pine Creek, Doherty, and Chaparral will round out the group of competitors.

This season, the teams will play for a new trophy called "The Star."

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

