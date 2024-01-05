2024 Palmer Lake Classic Preview

Lewis-Palmer will host the Palmer Lake Classic for the third straight season.
Pine Creek, Doherty, and Chaparral will round out the group of competitors.
This season, the teams will play for a new trophy called "The Star."
