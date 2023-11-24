Colorado Springs gets hit with some cold weather, dosen’t stop people getting out and about

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you were out driving Friday you may have felt those slick roads firsthand. Unfortunately, those conditions will be staying with us into the morning hours on Saturday.

People were braving the wind chill and snowy conditions racing into the shops at The Promenade Shops at Briargate for black Friday. Some people said the snow did not bother them.

" We kinda wanted to come out. We have been inside all day cooking and eating and resting if its a little chilly we can handle it," said Julia Fenn, Shopper.

For some visitors coming to visit family and friends here in Colorado Springs, they're embracing all the elements

"I mean, for me, I never really experienced the hardships of snow in terms of shoveling it out of the driveway.so for me, it's it's more from the movies and i like to romanticize it," said Naiya Saita, Vistor.

But for some people Friday, it was a little more chilly than they would have liked.Some even getting little worried out on the roads

"I was a little nervous. I have snow tires, but you can still slip even with the tires, so you have to be careful," said Kennedy Walker .

The icy conditions out on the streets also caused some nasty accidents Friday, multiple of them happening all across Colorado Springs.

These conditions will expect to stay the same into Saturday morning

For those who may need a warm place to stay during these cold temperatures "Hope COS ," a local non-profit, has facilitated multiple warming shelters, click here to find the locations.