Colorado State Patrol Trooper charged in death of Clear Creek man

CLEAR CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Office of the 5th Judicial District Attorney charged Colorado State Patrol Trooper Ryan Bennie with Failure to Intervene, a misdemeanor, for his involvement at the scene of the Christian Glass shooting, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a statement that Christian Glass should still be alive. This incident was a tragedy, and those responsible for his death should be held accountable as an important first step in regaining the public’s trust.

Colonel Packard added that as the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, he had the opportunity to review at length the events that led to the killing of Christian Glass. In his review, he found no indication that Trooper Bennie violated any Colorado State Patrol policy or training. Colonel Packard said that he is shocked by the decision of the District Attorney to pursue charges against Trooper Bennie.

According to CSP, while the outcome of this case is pending, Trooper Bennie will be reassigned to an administrative position. Trooper Bennie has been with the Patrol for four years.