Bills safety Damar Hamlin launches scholarships to honor life-saving Cincinnati medical staff

(CNN) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday honored the hospital medical team that helped him after he experienced cardiac arrest on the football field 10 months ago by launching a scholarship program for Cincinnati youths.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in January after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken by ambulance to a Cincinnati hospital where he stayed in the intensive care unit for a week.

“Last night I had dinner with my heroes. 10 of the UC Medical Staff that helped save my life,” Hamlin said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Hamlin said he “surprised them with a scholarship named after each of them that will support youth in Cincy to chase their dreams. Wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them!”

According to a news release, “Hamlin’s Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship” will help underserved high school and college-bound students attend private high schools, trade schools or universities in the area.

Hamlin said he was humbled by the opportunity to honor the medical workers, three of whom treated him on the field after he collapsed, and called them “my Cincinnati heroes,” according to the news release.

“Because of what happened to me, I’m working to make sure that kids across the country have the same access to life-saving care that I did if they need it,” the football player said on his foundation’s website.

On its website, the Chasing M’s Foundation says more information on the scholarships will be announced in the coming weeks, including details, criteria and information for students interested in applying for the awards.

The program will award $1,000 scholarships —”one in the name of each of 10 individuals who were involved in Damar’s life-saving care,” said the news release. The foundation has pledged a total of $10,000 per year over a three-year period to support the program, it said.

According to the foundation, “while he was still in college, Hamlin launched his popular Chasing M’s clothing brand and created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a way to give back to his community.”

The Bills were in Cincinnati for a game against the Bengals, but Hamlin was not on the roster for the contest.

During warmups, Hamlin ran onto the field and greeted some of the Bengals players, including Tee Higgins, the player he was tackling in January when he was injured.

