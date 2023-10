By Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) — At least 21 people were killed and 12 others injured when a passenger bus fell from a bridge in Mestre, Italy, near Venice, CNN’s affiliate SkyTG24 reported citing local authorities.

This is a breaking story. More to come

