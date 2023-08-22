The Sand Creek football team will play their homecoming game week one
The Sand Creek football team will open up the season on Friday against Palmer. It will be the Scorpions homecoming game.
The Sand Creek football team will open up the season on Friday against Palmer. It will be the Scorpions homecoming game.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.