Mueller State Park hosting annual Western Heritage Day this weekend

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mueller State Park's annual Western Heritage Day is this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Western Heritage Day celebrates the heritage of Mueller State Park from its time as a home to Native American residents through its ranching history until it became one of Colorado’s 42 state parks.

CPW said the day-long festival will feature pioneer crafts and skills like spinning, weaving, quilting, and cooking over a fire. There will be farm animals and kids get a free pony ride. You can also try panning for gold, “steer” roping, or take a hay ride to the historic Cheesman Ranch.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Mueller State Park is located just west of Divide, in Teller County.

For more information on Wester Heritage Day and other events happening this month at Mueller State Park, visit: Annual 'Western Heritage Day' on Aug. 26 highlights events at Mueller in August