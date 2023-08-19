Skip to Content
6th annual barbecue contest & fundraiser kicks off Sunday, August 20

Community Partnership Family Resource Center
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO)- The 6 annual Ute Pass Summit BBQ contest & fundraiser kicks off Sunday.

Community Partnership Family Resource Center, The Peak Antler Company, and Paradox Beer Company are hosting the event Sunday, August 20th from noon to 2pm at Paradox Beer Company.

Organizers said 12 teams entered this year’s competition. They said majority of them are amateur backyard barbecue enthusiasts and a few BBQ food truck owners.

At the event, organizers said people can expect live music from 1-4pm and face painting for kids.

The BBQ contest is a charity event, the funds raised from ticket sales benefit Community Partnership Family Resource Center and Focus on the Forest, according to organizers.

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

