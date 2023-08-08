Skip to Content
Another very warm afternoon with a few isolated thundershowers

today at 2:38 AM
Published 8:10 AM

Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon... slightly cooler on Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will range from the upper-80s to the mid-90s. 

TONIGHT: Partial clearing overnight as any showers that do form come to an end. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: A weak cold front moves across the area Wednesday, cooling temperatures by several degrees. Quickly warming Thursday and Friday with increasing moisture surging into the area. This will bring an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

