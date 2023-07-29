US pledges to help Australia manufacture guided missiles by 2025

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States says it will expand its military industrial base by helping Australia manufacture guided missiles and rockets for both countries within two years. The new cooperation on guided weapon production announced on Saturday follows a trilateral partnership announcement in March that will see Britain provide Australia with a fleet of eight submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology. The greater integration of U.S. and Australian militaries was announced after annual talks between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Australian counterparts, Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong. They agreed to cooperate on Australia producing Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems by 2025.

