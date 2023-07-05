Skip to Content
Large structure fire near La Junta now under investigation

La Junta Fire Department
Published 9:25 AM

CHERAW, Colo. (KRDO)-- Firefighters with the La Junta Fire Department are investigating the cause of a structure fire that occurred just West of the town of Cheraw. 

Firefighters were called to the scene at the 32000 Highway 109 around 1:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. 

Upon arriving, Fire Chief Davidson issued a working fire as heavy fire and smoke engulfed the Southend of the building. 

Cheraw Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident and a defensive attack was used to contain the heavy fire conditions. 

A second issue was requested and Mutual Aid was requested from the Rocky Ford Fire Department for fire tenders to help with the water shuttle. 

The La Junta Fire Department reported hand lines from multiple engines were used to help extinguish the fire, but the building ended up as a total loss. 

Crews were on the scene until 7:30 a.m. this morning and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

