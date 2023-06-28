Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation supports local students with antiques

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation (PHEF) along with 345 Auction is hosting Pueblo’s first annual antique show and auction.

The auction comes in an effort to raise funds for scholarships and support programs for Southern Colorado students.

The auction will be held on Friday, June 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and comes in sponsorship by Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo), Carleo Creations, and H.W. Houston Construction.

Items like a 3-night stay in a Crested Butte ski condo and jewelry from Carleo Creations will be sold at the auction, along with food included with every ticket purchase.

From now until Thursday, June 29, pre-purchase tickets will be $10 off the initial $50 price tag otherwise tickets can be purchased at the door for $60.

PHEF was established in Pueblo, Colorado in 1988, and focuses on removing financial as well as other barriers that might prevent students from securing an education and gaining employment.

The Foundation has focused on providing financial assistance through scholarships to students who want to attend college and earn an Associate’s or Bachelor's Degree in their field of choice, and has provided support through programs to help students navigate their college journey.

For more information call (719)-320-5596.