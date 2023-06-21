Police still searching for suspect in October 2022 sexual assault on popular Colorado Springs trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that happened along a local trail in October.

According to police, CSPD's Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit (DVASA) began an investigation on Oct. 27, 2023, into a sexual assault that happened on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail. This was behind the 1400 block of Culebra Avenue.

CSPD said a woman was running along the trail around 7:30 a.m. when she was attacked by an unknown man with a knife. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim, she also suffered a knife wound on her arm.

According to police, the man ran away before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, six feet tall, average build, with short, unkempt facial hair that's brown or blonde in color. The victim described a tattoo of a hummingbird on the back of the suspect's left hand, between the thumb and index finger. She also said he was dirty and smelled of alcohol.

CSPD provided composite sketches based on the victim's recollection of the suspect's appearance.

CSPD

DVASA Detectives are actively searching to identify the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-7867.