Tracking Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tip-off for Game 2 of the NBA Finals begins at 6:00 p.m. For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets have made it to the championship and are gearing up to take on the Miami Heat.

For the first two games of the series, the teams are facing off in Denver at Ball Arena. All of the games will be played exclusively on KRDO 13.

The Nuggets won Game 1 of the series 104 - 93.

Follow along below as we track tonight's game through a live blog:

6:00 p.m. - National Anthem

6:08: p.m. - Tipoff. The Heat get the first possession and put up a brick.

6:11 p.m. - Heat start the game on a 7 - 0 run.

6:12 p.m. - Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board.

6:20 p.m. - Nuggets start slow but close the gap thanks in part to 11 first-quarter points from Jokic.

6:36 p.m. - Second quarter starts. Heat lead 26 -23.

6:40 p.m. - Nuggets take their first lead of the game thanks to two quick buckets. Score is 33-29.

650: p.m. - Nuggets take a 12-point lead. Score is 44-32 in the second quarter.