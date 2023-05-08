Skip to Content
Published 1:22 PM

Skate City celebrates 50 years with free skate night

Skate City Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Skate City Academy is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week and they're hosting a skate night for all to come and participate.

This Monday, May 8, the Academy is hosting a free admission skate night for Colorado Springs community families.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Academy Boulevard location.

Of course, there will be some good old fashion roller skating but also a birthday cake to commemorate the event.

Skate rentals are $4 and will be provided if needed, along with a full snack bar for additional food and drink purchases.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

