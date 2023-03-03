Academy District 20 announces finalists for next superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Academy District 20 announced four finalists the Board of Education selected in its search for the next superintendent.

Superintendent Thomas Gregory announced his retirement in October 2022, with plans to stay in his position through the end of the academic school year, June 30, 2023.

According to D20, the following finalists were selected during a special meeting on March 3. The descriptions of each candidate were provided by D20.

Becky Allan Allen is the current Chief Financial Officer of ASD20. She previously served as ASD20 Executive Director for Learning Services, Director for Assessment, and Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School Principal. Allen also has served as assistant principal, teacher on special assignment, dean of students, and mathematics teacher in both Colorado and New Jersey.

Jinger Haberer Haberer is the superintendent of the Ellensburg School District in Ellensburg, Wash. She previously served as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement for Poudre School District in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and in Aurora, Colorado, Public Schools as Director of Student Achievement, Hinkley High School Principal, Aurora Hills Middle School Principal, assistant principal, and athletic director. Haberer has also taught secondary science, language arts, and math in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

Dr. Bill Siebers Dr. Siebers is the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Thompson School District in Loveland, Colo. He previously served as executive director of human resources and as principal of Turner Middle School in the Thompson School District. He has also served as assistant middle school principal, dean of students, and mathematics teacher in both Colorado and Arizona.

Brett Smith Smith is the current Chief Operating Officer of ASD20. He previously served as Timberview Middle School Principal in ASD20 and assistant middle school principal in Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8, and as a behavior specialist, special education coordinator, and special education teacher.

Read more about each candidate here.

During the next two weeks, people can learn more about the candidates during two community presentations.

Community Presentations at Liberty High School

Wednesday, March 15, from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Candidates will make a 20-minute public presentation. There will be an hour-long informal "meet-and-greet" following all the presentations. These presentations will not be live-streamed or recorded and the order of presentations will be randomly assigned.

Those interested in attending on March 15 are strongly encouraged to register. This will help ensure adequate seating.

Community Presentations during the Board of Education Meeting

Thursday, March 16, from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Candidates will provide a repeat of their March 15 presentations. These presentations will be live-streamed and recorded. Seating in the Board Room is limited, and is therefore first-come, first served.

The district will collect feedback about the candidates via an online form located on ASD20.ORG. That form will go live on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. and will remain open until Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

Following the public presentations, the candidates will interview with the BOE in an executive session on Friday, March 17.

According to the district, the board plans to formally announce its selection for D20's next Superintendent before Spring Break.