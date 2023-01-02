Christmas tree recycling in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holidays have come and gone, and for those who got a real Christmas tree for the holiday season, it may be time to decide what to do with it now.

Throughout the month of January there are multiple places around El Paso County to recycle Christmas trees.

Treecycle and Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park both have drop-off services with all proceeds going back to programs and organizations within the local community.

"Its great to recycle your Christmas tree," Colorado Springs Youth Sports Executive Director Steve Czarnecki said. "It turns it into mulch and keeps it out of the landfill. Every year we along collect 5,000 trees through this program. So you could imagine how much space 5,000 trees of organic material would take up at the landfill, and it's great to turn into mulch and have it be used for a second life for the tree."

The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County use the mulch around area parks. The excess is made available free to the public to use.

To drop off a tree through Treecycle, there are 7 locations around the Colorado Springs area with a $5 donation.

"The funds from Treecycle go to Colorado Springs youth sports and help with the upkeep of our youth sports park," Czarnecki said. "They are also utilized by the 6 different nonprofit youth development organizations."

Residents can donate and drop off trees at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 7, and 8, 2023:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UCHealth Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30 th Street – be mindful of area detours)

Street – be mindful of area detours) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Residents can also donate and drop off trees at Rocky Top Resources at 1755 E. Las Vegas St. from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday on Jan. 3-14 and 17-31, 2023. The resource center is closed on Sundays.

Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park is also offering tree recycling on the south side of Colorado Springs at the Cheyenne Mountain State Park visitor center parking lot for $5.

Residents can donate and drop off trees here from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, 7, and 8, 2023.

"The money we make from this 100% goes back to the park," Ralph Cadwallader said with Cheyenne Mountain State Park Fire Mitigation.

All donations benefit the park's programs, activities, mitigation, and trails.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before dropping them off at all locations. Also, only real trees are accepted.