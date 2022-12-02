High winds kept semi-trucks grounded in Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, the southern part of the I-25 corridor saw some of the strongest wind gusts through the storm with winds clocking in at 70 to 100 miles per hour in the Walsenburg area.

It caused one semi-truck to flip over on I-25 between Colorado City and Walsenburg, but other drivers played it safe.

Dozens of 18-wheelers parked at the Loves gas station in Walsenburg. Matt Nee came in from Oklahoma Thursday night.

"I shut it down last night when it started, but I won’t go anywhere in this not winds up to 100. I have kids to get home to," said Nee.

With a lighter load and high wind restrictions in place at the time, Nee says it wasn't worth the risk.

"I mean loads ride differently. I have household goods, so I'm pretty light right now. It's not worth the risk to me. If you got a load of steal with a lower center of gravity that's a little different, but it's all about knowing what you're hauling," said Nee.

High profile vehicles are currently restricted from driving 1-25 right now across the southern front range.



Here’s a look at the Loves in Walsenburg. Dozens of trucks currently camped out.



We’ll see you live at 5 on GMC. pic.twitter.com/R4DAsgzaJQ — Jessica Gruenling KRDO (@JessGruenling) December 2, 2022

The high wind restrictions lifted north of Walsenburg around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. Still, Stephen Blake told KRDO he was trying to figure out when he could get moving.

"Highways are not closed, but my size is not really advised right now," said Blake.

Blake knows what it's like driving in high wind conditions, but says for some drivers it's a tough decision on when to stay and go.

"How freight is right now, you have to go. You got family, or I gotta work it’s all about what the pressure is the driver has on his mind basically," said Blake.

To stay up-to-date on high wind restrictions, click here.