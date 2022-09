COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the InTown Suites on Corporate Dr., just west of I-25.

CSFD was able to quickly extinguish what was left of the fire when they arrived thanks to the sprinklers keeping it "in check."

CSFD said there were no injuries and "limited units will be displaced."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.