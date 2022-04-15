Skip to Content
Fire north of Lyons in Larimer County forces residents to evacuate

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildland fire in Northern Colorado has forced some residents to evacuate Friday afternoon.

Larimer County officials say the fire is burning off of County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain Area, north of Lyons.

Since 4 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued multiple mandatory evacuations for residents in that area. According to 9News, crews from Larimer and Boulder counties responded to the fire.

This is a developing story.

Watch a view of the fire provided by 9News below:

