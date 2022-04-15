Fire north of Lyons in Larimer County forces residents to evacuate

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildland fire in Northern Colorado has forced some residents to evacuate Friday afternoon.

Larimer County officials say the fire is burning off of County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain Area, north of Lyons.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for all residents on Vision Way. Plea https://t.co/NblqtfpSN1 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022

Since 4 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued multiple mandatory evacuations for residents in that area. According to 9News, crews from Larimer and Boulder counties responded to the fire.

This is a developing story.

Watch a view of the fire provided by 9News below: