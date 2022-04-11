Fire breaks out near Highway 94 and N. Curtis Rd., multiple agencies respond

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews battled a reported brush fire near the 1000 block of North Blaney Road Monday afternoon.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to mutual aid to Ellicot for the fire.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies also responded to the scene. As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is contained.

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera at CO 94 and North Curtis Rd. captured smoke burning in the distance.

CDOT

The Ellicot Fire Department is the lead agency for this fire.

This is a developing story.