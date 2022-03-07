Former Bronco Von Miller teases fans with possibility of coming back to Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Denver Bronco Von Miller caused a stir on social media Monday teasing the possibility of coming back to the Mile High City.

For the first time in his career, Von Miller will be a free agent. Monday, he made a couple of posts making some believe he's considering coming back to play for the Broncos.

On Twitter, he said:

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

On his Instagram stories, he posted a picture of himself in a Broncos uniform asking if he'll be wearing the number 58 or 40. In the next slide, he asks if he'll get his "old locker back."

However, the former Bronco has also posted hints that he might stay with the Los Angeles Rams, the team he was traded to in November and won a Super Bowl with in February.

Later, Miller posted a video saying he didn't mean to tease Bronco fans with his posts.