Colorado Springs Police search for driver who hit man walking his dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash.

On January 16, officers were notified of a hit-and-run involving a sedan and a 67-year-old man who was walking his talk at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Iowa Avenue.

According to CSPD, surveillance video shows the vehicle driving westbound on East Bijou St. hitting the man, then continuing westbound towards Union Boulevard.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Now, CSPD is looking for the driver of the sedan who fled the scene before officers arrived.

Below is still images of the vehicle.

CSPD also provided a stock image of what the suspect vehicle should look like:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.