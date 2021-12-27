Wildfire prompts evacuations near C470 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON County, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities in Jefferson County are responding to a wildfire that's getting close to an apartment complex just off C470, west of Littleton.

Residents at the Westerly Apartments are currently being evacuated to a nearby high school. Pre-evacuation notices are now in effect for people living in nearby Ken Caryl Valley.

At this time there's no size estimate, and no word on what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRDO for the latest information.