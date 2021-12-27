Tree recycling event continues in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County is teaming up with the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities to help reduce holiday tree waste and support youth sports through the TreeCycle program.

For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, residents can drop off their holiday trees at one of six locations throughout El Paso County:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street – be mindful of area detours)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Trees can be dropped off from 9am to 4:30pm on January 1-2, and on January 8-9. All decorations, stands, and spikes, must be removed from trees before they're dropped off. Holiday trees will be recycled into mulch.

Trees can be dropped off and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources on 1755 E. Las Vegas St. Rocky Top Resources will be accepting tree drop-offs and donations from 7:30am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, from December 27-30, January 3-15 and January 18-31.

100% of donations made at TreeCycling and Rocky Top Resources will benefit Colorado Springs Youth Sports, a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. Donations can also be made online at www.GiveButter.com/tree.