No increase in size to Blodgett Peak Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters have finally made it to the Blodgett Peak Fire after spending more than 2 hours hiking the mountain Friday.

The group is made of crews from multiple agencies, including the Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County. They are working to construct fire lines and gain containment. A helicopter made several water drops Friday morning but high winds forced the craft to land.

The fire stands at about .7 acre in size. The US Forest Service says there are no active flames. Crews on scene say they are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire on Wednesday.

Pre-evacuations are still in place for the Peregrine subdivision. On Saturday, crews will reevaluate whether to keep that warning in place. Blodgett Open Space remains closed to recreational activities.

